UAE - Abu Dhabi has begun offering Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to children between the ages of five and 11.

The move was approved by the Capital’s health regulator, the Department of Health (DoH), Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.

Shots are currently available at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and Mubadala Health facilities.

Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) approved the vaccine for emergency use for children aged 12 and older as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, medical professionals in the country have also been urging parents to get their children jabbed. They said kids who are inoculated tend to display mild symptoms of Covid-19 compared to those who haven’t taken the shot.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

