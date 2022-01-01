The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Interior has warned citizens and residents that those who violate Covid-19 safety measures and preventive protocols will face hefty fines.

In a statement, the ministry said that those who fail to wear a face mask will be fined 1,000 Saudi riyals. The fines will be doubled if the violation is repeated, reaching a maximum amount of 100,000 riyals.

The ministry on Wednesday announced that it is mandatory to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines in all indoor and outdoor areas.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from the ministry said the decision was made by the country's health authorities due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

 

The source added that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous assessment by specialised health institutions in Saudi Arabia.

They also highlighted the importance of adhering to all preventive and protective measures to preserve the health of citizens and residents. Those who violate the protocols may face legal penalties, the source said.

Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.