UAE authorities have announced the implementation of the Green Pass system to enter federal government departments.

The new directive was announced by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Sunday and applies to federal government employees across the Emirates.

Only Covid-vaccinated employees and those exempted from getting the jab will be permitted to enter these agencies. Vaccinated staff who have received the booster shot (if eligible) need to get a PCR test every 14 days to keep the Green Pass on their AlHosn app active. Following this period, if they don't get a PCR test, the status will turn grey.

The decision will go into effect from January 3, 2022.

