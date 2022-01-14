UAE - Filipino expats who are travelling home will have to undergo a slightly longer quarantine of five to seven days, as the Philippines removed the UAE from its green list. New PCR test requirements and Covid protocols for arriving passengers have also been laid out.

In the latest resolution that the Philippine government released on Friday, the UAE no longer appears on the green or red list, which likely means it is classified as ‘yellow’.

The new classification will come into effect on January 16 and will remain in place until January 31, according to the Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) Resolution 157-B.

In a separate resolution issued on the same day, the IATF lists new Covid protocols for Filipinos flying in from red, yellow, and green list countries.

All arriving passengers now have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, instead of the previous 72-hour test validity requirement.

Here are the Covid protocols for Filipino travellers arriving from red, yellow and green list countries:

Yellow list countries (including the UAE)

Fully-vaccinated:

> Negative result from RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, quarantine upon arrival

> Take a PCR test on the 5th day (with the arrival day as day one)

> Release from quarantine facility once negative test result is received, home quarantine until 7th day.

Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, vaccination status cannot be validated:

> Negative result from RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, quarantine upon arrival

> Take a PCR test on 7th day

> Release from quarantine facility once negative test result is received, home quarantine until 14th day.

Countries in Yellow List: All countries not in Red or Green Lists

Red List countries

Fully-vaccinated:

> Negative result from RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, quarantine upon arrival

> Take a PCR test on 7th day

> Release from quarantine facility once negative test result is received, home quarantine until day 14

Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, vaccination status cannot be validated:

> Negative result from RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, quarantine upon arrival for 10 days

> Take RT-PCR test on 7th day

> After 10 days, release from quarantine facility then home quarantine until day 14

Countries under Red List from January 16 to 31: Antigua and Barbuda, Curacao, Malta, Puerto Rico, Spain, Aruba, French Guiana, Mayotte, Saudi Arabia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Iceland, Mozambique, Somalia.

Green List countries

Fully-vaccinated:

> Negative result from RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure

> No facility-based quarantine required but must self-monitor for symptoms for 7 days

Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, vaccination status cannot be validated:

> Negative result from RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, quarantine upon arrival

> Take RT-PCR test on 5th day

> Release from quarantine facility once negative test result is received, self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

> Countries in Green List from January 16 to 31: Bangladesh, British Virgin Islands, Djibouti, Gambia, Hong Kong, Japan, Montserrat, Oman, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands), Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste, Benin, China, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, India, Kosovo, Morocco, Pakistan, Saint Barthelemy, Sint Eustatius, Uganda, Bhutan, Cote d’Ivoire, Falkland Islands, Guinea, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Niger, Paraguay, Senegal, Taiwan