Students in Sharjah can opt for distance education “until further notice”.

This came as the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said school principals can take the call on temporarily shifting to remote learning in light of Covid-19 cases. Classes can go online for two school days if needed, the SPEA added.

Schools in the Emirate received students for in-person learning on Monday with strict Covid safety measures.

In Dubai, several schools went online as staff tested positive for Covid-19 or were close contacts.

Educational institutions in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain, and public schools will host classes remotely for at least two weeks as a Covid safety measure.

