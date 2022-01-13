Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has extended the working hours for Covid-19 PCR testing services in its drive-through centres across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

All drive-through centres in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now open everyday from 8am to 10pm.

The decision comes as part of Seha's commitment to provide its patients with the highest level of customer service and support for their PCR testing needs.

Seha's drive-through PCR testing centres are located in various Abu Dhabi cities, such as Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Manhal, Al Shamkha, Al Madina, Rabdan, as well as in Al Ain’s Asharej, Al Hili, Al Sarouj and Al Aamerah.