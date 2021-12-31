UAE - Classes in public and private schools in Umm Al Quwain will go online during the first two weeks of the new academic term that begins on January 3, 2022.

Distance education will be activated for all schools in the Emirate. Nurseries, however, will have in-person learning, the Emirate’s Emergencies and Crisis Team announced on Friday.

Umm Al Quwain is the second Emirate to adopt remote learning for students as a Covid safety measure. Authorities in Abu Dhabi had earlier announced the temporary shift to e-classes. Public schools across the country will go online as well.

Education regulators in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, however, said in-person learning will continue in schools. Strict Covid safety measures will be implemented as schools receive students.