Maharashtra reported the highest number of Covid-related deaths since September on Friday, with 103 people succumbing to the ailment. But Covid cases have declined by 477 compared to the previous day.

The state recorded 24,948 new coronavirus cases, including 110 Omicron infections. The caseload rose to 7.65 million and total deaths added up to 142,461. According to government figures, the case fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent; 45,648 patients were discharged and the total number of recovered patients is 7.24 million (94.61 per cent recovery rate).

Dr Avinash Supe, a member of the state taskforce monitoring Covid deaths, said these will continue in the two-digit mark for the next fortnight.

“These are critical patients and as per Covid trends seen during the last two waves, daily mortality could be between 10 per cent and 20 per cent in ICUs,” he told the media.

But on Thursday, Maharashtra was overtaken by Karnataka as the state with the highest Covid caseload. This continued even on Friday with Karnataka’s active caseload placed at 288,767, as against Maharashtra’s 266,586.

“We have the highest testing rate, and robust reporting of cases compared to other states,” said Dr M.K. Sudarshan, chairman, Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee.

“Besides, over 80 per cent to 90 per cent are asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic. Hence, a majority are under home isolation. Very few are in Covid care centres.”