The Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management Wednesday announced the gradually lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions in the Emirate.
In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s decisions, all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity by February 15.
The authorities expressed its appreciation to the community for maintaining precautionary measures; it stressed on the need to continue adhering to all preventive measures, including wearing of face masks.
