Coronavirus-related fatality rates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have decreased compared to the beginning of the pandemic, Assistant Deputy Minister of Health for Preventive Health Dr. Abdullah Asiri said on Saturday.



Dr. Asiri stressed that vaccines had a major role in reducing deaths rates and preventing their return to its first high levels.



He reviewed recent information about the coronavirus and its variants, in addition to the extent of danger it poses to combat the pandemic. He said that the virus' mutations did not change the type and the symptoms of the disease severity.



"We must break free from the media impasse," Dr. Asiri said, describing it as a major need to get out of the pandemic. He added the media plays a major role in the direct impact on all aspects.



Dr. Asiri demanded not to exaggerate every mutation and the number of positive tests previously published through the media, while stressing the importance of focusing on hospital admissions and severe disease types.



He confirmed that the influenza virus mutates at least once a year, and only receives the attention of specialists.



