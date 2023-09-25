JEDDAH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense called on the public to take utmost caution in the midst of the weather forecast about the chances of thunderstorms hitting most regions of Saudi Arabia starting from Sunday until Thursday.



The directorate said that moderate to heavy rains will witness several regions of the Kingdom. Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al-Ardiyat in the Makkah region as well as the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha will receive moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential rains, hail, and sandstorms during these days.



The directorate indicated that light to moderate rains accompanied by dust storms will experience in the Makkah city, Al-Jamoum, Al-Kamil, Qunfudhah, and Allaith in the Makkah region as well as in the regions of Najran, Al-Baha, Madinah and Asir.



The Civil Defense urged the public to stay in safe places and keep away from places, especially valleys where there is a likelihood of floods and water swamps. It called on the people not to swim in water swamps as they are inappropriate places involving danger. The public are also urged to adhere to the instructions announced by the directorate through various media outlets and social networking sites

