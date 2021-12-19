China reported 83 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 18, down from 125 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 44 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 89 a day earlier.

Of the new local cases, 31 cases, were reported by authorities in the eastern province of Zhejiang. A day earlier 77 cases were reported in the province.

In the city of Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, several buildings have been converted into temporary hospitals, while 2,340 units of temporary housing were completed in a local stadium as of yesterday, a report on CCTV's main news broadcast showed on Sunday evening.

China reported 41 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 19 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Dec. 18, mainland China had 100,284 confirmed cases.

