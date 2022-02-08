China reported 105 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 7, up from 79 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 65 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 45 a day earlier. Almost all of the new local infections were in the Guangxi region.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 51 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Feb. 7, mainland China had 106,524 confirmed cases.

