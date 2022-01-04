The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has rescued five people as they were trapped in waterlogged areas in the Wilayat of Baushar, Muscat Governorate.

"Rescue teams in Muscat Governorate managed to rescue five people after they were stranded in waterlogged areas in the Al Ghubra area in the Wilayat of Baushar. They are in good health," CDAA said in a statement.