Bahrain yesterday recorded 4,818 new cases, 7,002 recoveries.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,427 and recoveries to 415,114.

There are 52,082 active cases in the country of whom 77 are being treated in hospital and 17 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered 468,623 cases and conducted 9,182,056 tests.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).