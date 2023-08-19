A month-long summer vacation indeed brings joy. From enrolling in a dance academy to joining a holiday camp, school breaks are all about having a good time. But have you ever noticed that even when the break is over you are still sometimes stuck in the holiday mood? Once it’s time to pack your bag and head to school again, a feeling of sadness and loneliness takes over us and we tend to get stressed. If you too are facing these issues, it could be holiday blues, a condition where the person feels low after the holiday.

Holiday blues is common and you can gradually overcome it by taking some measures. Below are some tips that might help you in beating the blues.

Acclimatisation

The worst thing about the holiday is that it doesn’t last forever. For some, getting back to the normal routine is the most difficult part after the holiday. Sometimes we are physically present in the class but our mind is still relaxing on the sun lounger. To fix this, it is advised to keep some days acclimated before returning to school after break. This will help you gradually get into work mode again.

Cherish the memories

Looking back at those fun days wouldn’t do any harm to you. Share the sweet anecdotes with your friends, tell them what you explored during the holidays, and ask your classmates about their experiences. But it is important that you must realise that it was not the last holiday. Instead of getting sad upon returning, think about the memories you have made and cherish them.

Interact

Talking is the best way to vent your feelings. If you are looking to elevate your mood after a holiday, reach out to the person you like and have a good talk. It may sound like a simple suggestion but it can really help you feel better. Also, try to have an in-person conversation during recess or after school rather than texting someone after reaching home.

Exercise

Working out is another way you can overcome the post-holiday blues and get productive again. Burning some calories at the gym or during a swimming session will make you feel better about yourself and help wash away the stress of returning to the usual routine.

Focus on what’s ahead

Once you are back from the long break, focus on your goals that haven't been achieved yet or set new goals for yourself. It can be anything from securing good marks to having a grad birthday party. This will help you move forward and beat the holiday blues.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).