The death toll from flash flooding in Australia's northeast rose to seven on Sunday as a severe storm system pummelled the city of Brisbane and the southeast of the state of Queensland.

The state's premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, compared the weather to a cyclone event, as Brisbane, the Queensland capital, was bracing for flooding on Sunday, before the rainfalls ease by Monday.

More than 1,400 homes in Brisbane are expected to be impacted by possible flooding. Queensland emergency services said they have had 100 requests for assistance every hour in recent days.

About 700 people were asked to evacuate from the city of Gympie on Saturday after the Mary River system rose beyond a level of 22.06 m (72.4 ft), making it the worst flood in the town since the 1880s.



