The UAE is leading the way in cloud seeding, aiming to boost agricultural output with increased rainfall, and addressing water security issues.

Additionally, the statistical randomisation experiments and field tests conducted by the United Arab Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) have demonstrated that cloud seeding is a reliable method for weather modification. It yields positive results in enhancing precipitation.

However, this intricate process involves extensive research to evaluate its efficacy.

Team KT embarked on a special assignment to provide firsthand coverage of the UAE's cloud-seeding mission.

Here’s how it happened.

3pm

As we drove back from Al Ain, I couldn’t help but think about the city that’s nestled in an oasis amidst the desert.The stunning views of lush greenery (perhaps due to several cloud-seeding missions) and the arid landscape together create a visually appealing journey for a traveller.

2.10pm: Successful mission!

We touched down after a successful mission and disembarked the flight. This is followed by a quick conversation with the pilots at the facility who tell us more about the NCM’s cloud-seeding mission and the backstory of the initiative.

At last, it is time to take a picture with the NCM’s helpful staff before we say our farewells.

1.50pm: Shooting salt flares

The pilots start shooting the salt flares after notifying us about the commencement of the mission.

Everything appeared to be proceeding according to the plan. They begin releasing the material into the cloud on one side of the wings and then replicate the process on the other side.

1.30pm Take-off through turbulence

We are taxing on the runway, preparing for take-off. Following this, the aircraft gradually ascends to 6,000 feet. It is a turbulent flight and we keep our seat belts fastened. Gazing down from the aircraft we see the training area of the Al Ain airport.

12pm: First glimpse of the planes

Upon reaching our destination, we enter through the security check and are greeted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) staff and the pilots. As we are ushered into the hanger, we get our first glimpse of the cloud-seeding planes.

The four custom-designed Beechcraft King Air aircraft are equipped with special devices designed to disperse seeding agents into clouds, with the goal of enhancing precipitation.

10am: Our journey begins

We begin our journey from Al Quoz to Al Ain International Airport on 12 October, Thursday morning.

The team drives through E66, the road that connects the city of Dubai to the interior city of Al Ain, going to ramps and bridges. We drive through a picturesque view of the country’s desert landscape crossing sand dunes, camel farms, and dairy farms.

