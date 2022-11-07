On Mondays, Mundo at Jumeirah Emirates Towers invites guests to experience Seafood Night, featuring a wide variety of delectable treats. Whether it is fresh-shucked oysters, poached seafood section, grilled Omani lobsters, or even a whole yellowfin tuna, array of sushi and sashimi served with condiments, there is something for every palate to enjoy.

Head to One Music Lounge on Mondays to avail their 'Malamaal Mondays' offer during which guests can get their hands on house beverages for just Dh20 throughout the night. Diners can also indulge in an extensive a la carte menu with highlights such as chicken 65, chinese bhel, schezwan rice and more, paired with DJ Dipan's music. Every Monday, Dh20 throughout the night.

This Monday, drive to Abu Dhabi and try the lunch offering at Stills Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island. Visitors can get the house burger with a beverage for Dh99. From Monday to Friday, 12-3pm.

Chef Yunus of Italian eatery Marea, and Chef Soleman of Satwa-based Moonrise are presenting a seven-course menu today. The one-night only fusion dinner will take place at the DIFC eatery from 6.30pm and 8pm. Tickets will be priced at Dh650. For more information, call 04 5836366

Artists Layla May, Jay Abo, and Tac are set to serenade you every Monday from 8pm till late at Bluewaters Island's Cove Beach. Relish two delectable bites from the menu featuring Spicy or Salted Edamame, Wasabi Prawns, Fried Baby Calamari, Quinoa Salad, Chicken Quesadilla, Salmon Avacado Maki as well as popular beverages. Dh249 for an open selection of beverages, and two bites from the selected menu.

Russian choreographer Boris Eifman's first tragicomic routine will be playing live at the Dubai Opera on November 7 and 8. The show interprets the Greek myth of Pygmalion with a storyline that sees a successful ballroom dancer fall in love with his protege, an ordinary girl who transforms into a virtuoso performer. Tonight, from 8pm onwards. Tickets start from Dh400.

