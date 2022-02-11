ALULA: American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys performed to a thrilled audience in a packed house at The Maraya concert hall in AlUla on Friday night. It was her first concert in Saudi Arabia and fans made their way along ancient, winding roads, weaving through intricate rocky formations, to see it.

Men with swords and horses lined the entrance to the sold-out venue, while inside the atmosphere was electric as the audience awaited the “One Night Only” performance by the international superstar.

Suad Juffali, from Jeddah, told Arab News: “I decided to come here because, for a long time, I wanted to see AlUla. I was offered an opportunity to see this beautifully developed archaeological site — and we are very lucky to have found at the last moment five seats for the Alicia Keys concert.”

Her friend, Randa Al-Malki, said: “My kids are crazy about (Keys) so they were like, ‘Mom, you have to go.’”

A classically trained pianist, Keys began composing songs at the age of 12 and was signed by Columbia Records at age 15. She has sold more than 90 million records, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. She was named by Billboard as the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade.

The AlUla concert was presented by Good Intentions, a newly launched Saudi-based creative consultancy co-founded by Kasseem “Swizz Beats” Dean, who is the singer’s husband and co-produced her latest album, “Keys.”

