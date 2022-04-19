Two explosions rocked Dasht-i-Barchi area of western Kabul on Tuesday morning, according to Afghanistan media outlets.

Initial reports indicate the explosions targeted an education centre and a high school.

Eyewitnesses said the first blast happened near a training centre while the second occurred in front of Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School in the west of Kabul when students were leaving their classes, Tolo news reported

No reports of casualties so far.

