ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and E20 Investment, an agribusiness investment company in the UAE, today signed an agreement to establish a new animal health platform in Abu Dhabi, representing a landmark milestone for the region's animal healthcare industry.

The animal health platform will initially comprise a cutting-edge animal vaccine manufacturing facility and a complex with two state-of-the-art animal hospitals.

Once operational, the facilities will further enhance Abu Dhabi's position as a regional leader in high-end veterinary services for horses and camels while producing the most technologically advanced animal vaccines serving the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Fahad Al Qassim, Executive Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences Portfolio at ADQ, said, "Leveraging our healthcare and life sciences expertise, we have identified an opportunity to create an adjacent platform in animal health. By creating a joint venture with E20, we will capitalise on Abu Dhabi's strong market potential for animal vaccine production and maintaining the health and welfare of prized animals, such as horses and camels."

Sultan Al Jaberi, CEO of E20 Investment Limited, stated, "Together with ADQ, we will bring world-class vaccine technology to the UAE and join hands with our partner to foster local production and serve lucrative markets in the MENA region and beyond."



