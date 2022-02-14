The new year began with the emergence of a fresh COVID-19 variant, dealing another blow to global travel and forcing travelers to rethink their plans.

Nobody could have predicted the impact the pandemic would have on the travel industry but it remains one of the sectors worst affected. It is therefore critical that the industry takes all steps necessary to restore customer confidence.

In late December, Saudi authorities urged citizens to avoid traveling outside the Kingdom due to the spike in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant. Similarly, visitors to the Kingdom were advised to take extra precautions.

As the country opens new tourism avenues, and with the launch of the “Visit Saudi” campaign, there is an urgent need for it to rethink its strategy and implement the right measures to ensure the needs of the modern traveler are met.

What travelers need to feel confident

Enabled by technology, travelers have high expectations in terms of service, and are looking for experiences that are useful, personal and seamless.

Today’s travelers are diverse and resourceful. They are looking for travel providers to deliver personalized and meaningful experiences that help restore their confidence.

While the industry has done a great job in catering to people’s concerns about their physical well-being, it must also do the same for their mental health. According to our research, 76 percent of UAE travelers and 80 percent of Saudi travelers now prioritize their mental health when traveling more than they did before the pandemic.

Many respondents — 37 percent of Saudis and 30 percent from the UAE — said they were also prepared to pay extra for services such as access to airport lounges to improve their experience and well-being.

People around the world want to start traveling again but they also need to feel comfortable and secure when using airport services.

Our research shows that 27 percent of Saudi travelers would be willing to pay more for transport to and from the airport, while 36 percent of Saudis said they would like their airport experience to be automated and contactless.

As we have seen over the past two years, these health and safety concerns are set to remain as we head into 2022.

Because of increased journey times, caused by the extra security measures, many travelers are keen to plan their journeys and prebook the services they want before they leave home. These include things like fast-track processing, lounge access, premium dining options, sleep pods and even spa and wellness services.

Priority services are becoming an essential item for today’s travelers. With concerns about crowds and social distancing at the top of their thoughts, people have indicated that they are willing to pay more for extra services and differentiation, with 86 percent of Saudi travelers prioritizing access to socially distanced spaces in which to relax.

While the travel industry has suffered greatly, the pandemic has taught us a vital lesson — that travel will never be the same again. But that may not be a bad thing. After months of being forced to stay indoors, people are keen to travel again.

Saudis and expats alike have expressed enthusiasm for visiting the 500 tourist experiences and 11 locations featured in the Visit Saudi campaign, which was launched in June last year.

While it has been an undeniably rocky road, one would hope that traveling abroad will become easier again.

• Priyanka Lakhani is Senior Vice President Commercial for EMEA at Collinson.

