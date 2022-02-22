On the occasion of the International Tourist Guide Day, Al Ain Zoo’s workforce is represented by an elite group of Emirati tour guides who are committed to enhancing and promoting an environmental awareness culture and supporting nature conservation and the protection of endangered animals.

Al Ain Zoo has actively contributed to Emiratisation by enabling and enrolling 93 young male and female Emiratis to join the tourism sector in the environmental and cultural fields in niche professions and careers, such as protecting endangered animals and promoting biodiversity, offering their skills, dedication and services in Al Ain Safari and throughout the Zoo’s facilities.

The tourist guides also show their talents as cultural guides at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, which showcases the past, present and future of the UAE’s humanitarian and environmental development.

Al Ain Zoo has made a qualitative leap in the localisation of tourism and cultural guidance by attracting a diverse group of Emirati talents and professionals who have been trained to be ambassadors for the cultural and touristic image of the UAE and the Zoo, especially in the fields of wildlife preservation, nature conservation and the protection of endangered animals.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.