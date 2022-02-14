AMMAN — Thirty-one COVID-19 deaths and 17,550 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 1,468,360, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,508, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 26.92 per cent.

The statement added that there are currently 189,827 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 65,199 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 15,545,166, according to the statement.

The statement added that 21,386 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,265,025.

A total of 298 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,251, the statement said, adding that 168 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 29 per cent, ICU beds reached 42 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 18 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate has reached 33 per cent, 47 per cent for ICUs and 21 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 15 per cent, 14 per cent for ICUs and 13 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 5,810 infections in Amman, 3,516 in Zarqa, 2,577 in Irbid, 1,283 in Balqa, 992 in Karak, 775 in Mafraq, 630 in Jerash, 453 in Ramtha District, 374 in Aqaba, 327 in Madaba, 290 in Ajloun, 286 in Tafileh, 210 in Maan and 27 cases in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,638,828, while 4,305,325 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,902,528.