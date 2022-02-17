AMMAN — Thirty-one COVID-19 deaths and 17,322 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 1,526,272, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,585, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 26.87 per cent, while the daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 0.3 per cent.

A total of 64,460 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 15,758,249, according to the statement.

The statement added that 21,626 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantines on Wednesday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 1,317,980.

The statement added that there are currently 194,707 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 223 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,178, the statement said, adding that 246 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 25 per cent, ICU beds reached 43 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 20 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 27 per cent, 46 per cent for ICUs and 21 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 11 per cent, 18 per cent for ICUs, and 11 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 6,380 in Amman, 2,300 in Zarqa, 2,859 in Irbid, 1,091 in Balqa, 706 in Karak, 588 in Madaba, 583 in Jerash, 370 in Ajloun, 564 in Mafraq, 771 in Aqaba, 146 in Maan, 497 in Tafileh, 382 in Ramtha District, and 85 cases were reported in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,651,041, while 4,323,548 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,912,506.