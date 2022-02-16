AMMAN — Twenty-two COVID-19 deaths and 18,477 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 1,508,950, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,554, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 26.68 per cent.

A total of 69,245 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 15,693,789, according to the statement.

The statement added that 15,864 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to stand at 1,306,415 after finishing the 10-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently active 188,981 COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 240 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,234, the statement said, adding that 224 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 29 per cent, ICU beds reached 43 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 19 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 30 per cent, 48 per cent for ICUs and 23 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 18 per cent, 19 per cent for ICUs and 10 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 7,866 in Amman, 3,017 in Irbid, 2,368 in Zarqa, 1,057 in Balqa, 917 in Karak, 577 in Madaba, 568 in Mafraq, 512 in Aqaba, 427 in Ajloun, 423 in Jerash, 388 in Tafileh, 176 in Maan, 143 in Petra District and 38 in Ramtha District.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,646,686, while 4,317,066 people have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,908,998.