AMMAN — Twenty-one COVID-19 deaths and 14,048 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 1,450,810, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,477, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 26.86 per cent.

The statement added that there are currently 193,672 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 52,297 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 15,479,967, according to the statement.

The statement added that 19,123 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,243,661.

A total of 176 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,155, the statement said, adding that 180 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 24 per cent, ICU beds reached 40 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 18 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate has reached 28 per cent, 45 per cent for ICUs and 20 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 16 per cent, 14 per cent for ICUs and 10 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 6,998 infections in Amman, 1,769 in Irbid, 1,108 in Zarqa, 1,096 in Balqa, 1,056 in Jerash, 404 in Madaba, 323 in Ajloun, 275 in Karak, 267 in Ramtha District, 241 in Mafraq, 223 in Tafileh, 201 in Aqaba, 55 in Maan and 32 in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,633,788, while 4,298,869 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,898,400.