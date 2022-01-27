PHOTO
Muscat – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday announced 2441 new infections registered within the past 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Oman to 330,767. One new death was reported in the past 24 hours.
‘The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in the country now stands at 4,134,’ an MoH statement said. The ministry added that 1120 new cases have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 308,825.
‘There were 45 new hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 patients currently in health institutions is now 213, including 30 in Intensive Care Units,’ it stated.
