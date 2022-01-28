AMMAN — Eighteen COVID-19 deaths and 7,691 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 1,184,856, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,142, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 22.54 per cent.

A total of 34,119 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 14,537,407, according to the statement.

The statement added that 5,175 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 1,095,516 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 76,198 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 149 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 730, the statement said, adding that 132 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 10 per cent, ICU beds reached 24 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 9 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 20 per cent, 32 per cent for ICUs and 11 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 7 per cent, 7 per cent for ICUs and 4 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,568,289, while 4,191,290 people have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,844,524.