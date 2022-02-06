AMMAN — Twelve COVID-19 deaths and 12,751 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 13,14,243, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,300, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 25.28 per cent.

The statement added that there are currently 137,153 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 50,439 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 15,014,106, according to the statement.

The statement added that 7,691 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,163,790.

A total of 208 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,146, the statement said, adding that 148 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 22 per cent, ICU beds reached 33 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 12 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate has reached 32 per cent, 47 per cent for ICUs and 19 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 17 per cent, 16 per cent for ICUs and 16 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 5,814 infections in Amman, 1,779 in Zarqa, 1,621 in Irbid, 796 in Balqa, 736 in Karak, 375 in Madaba, 370 in Ajloun, 326 in Mafraq, 270 in Aqaba, 258 in Jerash, 217 in Tafileh, 146 in Maan, 29 in Ramtha District and 14 in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,605,794, while 4,261,020 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,875,180.

The Kingdom on Friday reported 21,386 COVID-19 cases, its highest-ever daily rise since the pandemic started, and 17 COVID-19 related deaths.