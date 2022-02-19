The number of domestic flights operated at Muscat International Airport recorded a remarkable growth by the end of November 2021 compared to the previous year.

The number of incoming flights grew by 66.7 per cent while that of outbound flights by 65.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

The total number of passengers on domestic flights (arriving and departing) increased by 100.8 per cent by the end of November 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) report said that there has been a decrease in the number of incoming and outgoing international flights through various airports of the Sultanate of Oman — Muscat International Airport recorded a drop of 21.7 per cent from 29,765 flights at the end of 2020 to 23,303 flights at the end of November 2021.

The number of international flight passengers (arrivals, departures and diversions) decreased by 28.1 per cent from 3,540,475 passengers at the end of November 2020 to 2,545,037 passengers by the end of November 2021.

International air traffic through Salalah Airport witnessed a decline in the number of flights and passengers as the number of international flights decreased to 1,225 by the end of November 2021, a drop of 0.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

The number of domestic flights (incoming and outgoing) through Salalah Airport increased by 90.9 per cent by the end of November 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.