The UAE’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Thursday, December 23, for the first time in four months. Daily infections have seen an increase post December 6.

A government spokesperson had earlier this week acknowledged the “surge” in daily cases, but said hospitalisation rates are low. Covid-19 bed occupancy rate is below 3 per cent in the country, said the spokesperson, Dr Noura Al Ghaithi.

The country has also tightened Covid safety rules and measures, including flight suspensions and travel restrictions to some countries.

1. Green Pass protocol

Employees and visitors of federal, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah government departments must have a green pass on their AlHosn app to enter.

The pass is activated for 14 days when fully vaccinated residents who have received the booster dose (if applicable) get a negative PCR test result. Following the 14 days, the status turns grey, and is reactivated only after they take another PCR test.

2. PCR test every week for Abu Dhabi Government employees

Employees of government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi will need to undergo a mandatory PCR test every seven days.

3. New border rules in Abu Dhabi

Those travelling to Abu Dhabi from within UAE have to undergo a simple, rapid EDE scan via a mobile device.

4. Expo 2020 suspends parades

The mega event has expanded the number of on-site PCR testing facilities to four, and is now providing free testing for all country pavilion staff. Some close contact events, such as parades and roving entertainers, have been temporarily suspended as a short-term precautionary measure.

5. Travel restrictions

All inbound flights to the UAE for national and international carriers and transit passengers of Congo remain suspended since December 17.

Moreover, new travel requirements are in place for those coming to the UAE from the four countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia. These include having a negative Covid-19 test result obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.