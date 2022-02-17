Traffic authorities in Abu Dhabi have activated radars to detect swerving or sudden changing of lanes, especially at traffic signals on various roads.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to adhere to the mandatory lane at intersections whether there are traffic signals or not, stressing that sudden deviation is one of the major causes of traffic accidents.

The force said it had activated the automatic control to catch drivers who do not adhere to the mandatory lane at intersections.

Police said sudden swerving is a serious traffic violation and causes horrific traffic accidents.

The fine for sudden changing of lanes or not using indicators is Dh400.

Police earlier reported that a total of 16,378 motorists were fined in Abu Dhabi in 2021 for not using indicators or turn signals while changing lanes.

The police have warned that changing lanes without warning was very dangerous and urged them to approach traffic junctions with caution.

“The sudden change of lane, especially when approaching traffic lights, is a dangerous behaviour, which compromises the safety of the driver and puts his life and the lives of other motorists at risk,” warned the police.

The police also released a video clip on social media to educate commuters on how to change lanes correctly and the dangers of sudden swerving.

The officials also called on drivers to be attentive while on the roads and avoid things that could distract them or make them lose control over their vehicles.