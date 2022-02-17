Abu Dhabi authorities update the "Green List" of countries for inbound travel time and again to keep a check on foreign passengers arriving in the capital to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi updated the "Green List" of countries again where it listed nearly six dozen countries in the category.

Since foreign travellers coming to the UAE capital will face different rules and restrictions depending on the country they arrive from, here is a guide for them to check before embarking on their journey.

What to check before flying to Abu Dhabi?

Travellers must check whether their destination of origin is on the "Green List". Foreigners must take a PCR test within 48 hours of departure from their destination of origin. They will only be allowed to fly if the test result is negative. Children under 12 and those with medical exemptions do not need to undergo PCR testing before departure.

Travellers must also download the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA UAE Smart) app or visit the ica.gov.ae website to complete the 'Register Arrivals Form' 48 hours before the travel date.

In addition, on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, visitors must download and register on the Al Hosn app as it provides quick access to Covid-19 test results and access to various attractions across the Emirate.

What is a "Green List"?

Those visiting Abu Dhabi from countries, regions and territories on the "Green List" will face reduced restrictions and are not required to undergo quarantine. Visitors from countries not on the Green List are still welcome to Abu Dhabi, however, further restrictions will apply to them.

How many countries are there on the "Green List"?

Starting February 15, 2022, 72 countries have been listed on the "Green List." Though most of the major countries are there on the list but India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were not included in the list.

The countries listed in the "Green List" are Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burma, Cambodia, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Netherlands, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Seychelles, Taiwan (Province of China), Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Yemen, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, USA and Uzbekistan.

Travel corridor countries:

Abu Dhabi has listed four countries – Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles, in travel corridor countries. Therefore, travellers from the countries who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), they will not be required to quarantine upon arrival.

Are you vaccinated?

Vaccinated travellers from "Green List" do not need to quarantine on arrival but they will be required to test on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and then again on day six of your trip. Vaccinated travellers from destinations not on the "Green List" must test on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and on day four and day eight of their trip.

To validate vaccination or exemption certificates, travellers need to download the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA UAE Smart app) or visit the ica.gov.ae website to complete the 'Register Arrivals Form' and attach their vaccination certificate(s) for approval. They must do this 48 hours before departure.

Are you not vaccinated?

Unvaccinated travellers from "Green List" countries and regions are welcome to Abu Dhabi with no quarantine measures, however, they must take a PCR test on day six and day nine of your trip. Unvaccinated travellers arriving from non-Green List countries must undergo quarantine measures for 10 days with a PCR test to be taken on day nine.

Children under 12 and those with medical exemptions do not need to undergo Covid-19 PCR testing before departure.

How to access public places?

Entry to most public places and attractions in Abu Dhabi is only allowed for those who are fully vaccinated, officially exempt from vaccination, under 16 years of age, and those who also have 'Green' status on the Al Hosn app, which requires vaccinated travellers must receive a negative PCR test result every 14 days to maintain 'Green' status.

The PCR test must have been performed in the UAE.

Visitors with an official vaccine exemption must receive a negative PCR test result every 7 days to maintain "Green" status. The PCR test must have been performed in the UAE. Children aged under 12 years automatically receive "Green" status without the need to be vaccinated or to take a PCR test. Children aged 12 to 15 years do not need to be vaccinated but do need to take a PCR test to receive 'Green' status on the Al Hosn app.

Wearing masks and exemption:

All the residents and foreigners in Abu Dhabi need to wear masks in public places. However, there are exemptions for children under the age of two, people with severe disabilities and people with respiratory symptoms.

