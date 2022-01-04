Ajman municipality has fined and warned 2,240 food outlets for flouting health regulations and Covid-19 measures during 1,406 intensified inspection campaigns of food establishments during 2021.

Inspectors used the 'Rageeb' smart inspection system, which provides smart features and tools in managing inspection tasks, which contributed to raising the level of commitment to rule among food establishments by 11 per cent from 2021, reducing the number of complaints by 14.5 per cent, and reducing the number of closures by 27 per cent.

Engineer Khalid Al Hosani, Executive Director of Health and Environment Department at Ajman Municipality, said that the department made great efforts to ensure food safety for consumers in the Emirate. The inspection campaign revealed the commitment (to rules) of food establishments in the emirate.

He added that the health department also carried out 19 inspection campaigns during 2021 at events and festivals in Ajman, which covered mobile restaurants, food areas and activities to ensure food safety from the preparation to the presentation stage.

It also launched a health and safety initiative in residential and commercial buildings, focusing on necessary procedures and requirements to maintain the health and safety of the community. The initiative also highlighted public health and safety requirements through effective public hygiene programs as well as a program for cleaning water tanks and pipes connecting water to buildings with approved companies, in addition to a pest control program.

In addition, 537 food establishments were trained and rehabilitated during 2021 within the procedures approved by the Ajman Public Health Program.

Food control inspectors were intensively trained in four specialised training courses in inspection programs according to the food risk analysis methodology and the national food control systems, including the 'HACCP' system, the food control system, bottled drinking water, food-contact control system, and halal system in the country according to the best practices followed worldwide.