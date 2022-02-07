Dubai said on Monday it would begin charging for plastic bags used in the emirate with the aim of outlawing them entirely within two years over environmental concerns.

A Dubai Media Office statement on Twitter said the Executive Council of Dubai has approved policy to limit the use of single-use bags over environmental concerns and will impose a 25-fil (6 cent) tariff on them from July 1.

The policy will cover all stores operating in Dubai, including restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries.

The aim to achieve complete a ban on single-use plastic bags within two years, the executive order said. It noted that 50 percent of camel and 80 percent of turtle deaths in the country were due to them choking on plastic bags

