RIYADH — The Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) has warned that fines up to SR3000 will be slapped on anyone who violates the Environmental Law by setting fire to undesignated places.



The SFES urged all the public and visitors of wild parks to preserve the vegetation cover and not to set on fire without taking the necessary precautions in undesignated places. It noted that such acts are violations of the executive regulations for the development of vegetation cover and combating desertification.



The SFES called on everyone to report any cases that constitute an attack on the environment or wildlife by contacting on the number 911 in the regions of Makkah and Riyadh, and the numbers of 999 or 996 in all other regions of the Kingdom.