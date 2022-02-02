RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) arrested a total of 234 government officials and employees on charges of bribery, abuse of power, and forgery.



This follows 4286 inspection rounds that the authority carried out during the last month. The inspection rounds resulted in the investigation of charges against 634 suspects and arrest of 234 among them, Nazaha said on Tuesday.



Those arrested included officials and employees of the ministries of defense, interior, national guard, foreign affairs, health, justice, municipal, rural Affairs and housing and education.



The Nazaha called on all citizens and residents to report any suspicious activity involving financial or administrative corruption through contacting the authority’s communication outlets in order to protect public money and safeguard it from wastage.