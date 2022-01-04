RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) arrested a total of 233 government officials and employees on charges of bribery, abuse of power, and forgery. This follows 5518 inspection rounds that the authority carried out during the last month.



The inspection rounds resulted in the investigation of charges against 641 suspects and arrest of 233 among them, Nazaha said on Tuesday.



Those arrested included officials and employees of the ministries of defense, interior, national guard, health, justice, and municipal, rural Affairs and housing.



The Nazaha called on all citizens and residents to report any suspicious activity involving financial or administrative corruption through contacting the authority’s communication outlets in order to protect public money and safeguard it from wastage.