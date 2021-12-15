RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued Tuesday the index for the classification of air carriers and airports based on the number of complaints submitted by travelers to the authority during the month of November 2021.



GACA revealed the total number of complaints lodged by passengers against air carriers during the month of November, amounted to (317) complaints. The index indicated that Saudi Arabian Airlines came in with the least number of complaints, amounting to (5) for every 100,000 passengers and a complaint timely handling rate of 97%.



Meanwhile, Flyadeal came in second with (12) complaints per 100,000 passengers, with a timely complaint handling rate of 97%, followed by Flynas, which came in third with (14) complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a timely complaints handling rate of 98%.



The most common complaints for the month of November was headed by refunding the value of tickets, then canceling flights, then denied boarding, followed by delayed flights.



GACA further explained that the index for rating for airports for the month of November indicated that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had the lowest complaints submitted to the authority, at a rate of 1% per 100,000 passengers. This in the index of international airports in which the number of passengers exceeds 6 million passengers annually, with 13 complaints and a timely handling rate of 47%.



Meanwhile, Abha International Airport was among the lowest airports in terms of complaints submitted to the authority in the index of international airports where the number of passengers is less than 6 million passengers annually, with a percentage of 1% per 100,000 passengers with one complaint and a timely complaint handling rate of 100%.



Finally, in the indicator for domestic airports, Najran Airport was the lowest airport in terms of complaints submitted to GACA, with a rate of 9% per 100,000 passengers with 5 complaints and a timely complaint handling rate of 100%.



GACA explained that the issuance of the monthly report for the classification of air carriers and airports (in terms of complaints submitted to the authority), aims to provide information to travellers about the performance of air carriers and airports in resolving their customers' complaints.



This to enable travelers to choose the appropriate service provider, in addition to enhancing transparency and demonstrate GACA’s credibility and keenness on travelers’ complaints. Moreover, it’s an effort to stimulate fair competition between air carriers and airports to develop and improve services.



It is worth noting that GACA has provided multiple communication channels around the clock to ensure interaction with travellers and airport goers through the following communication channels: the unified call center (8001168888), the (WhatsApp) service via the number 0115253333, social media accounts, e-mail, and the website.



GACA receives complaints through those channels that varied between issuing boarding passes, dealing with employees, serving people with disabilities and limited movement, and others.



This in support of GACA for its success partners from the airports, the authority has prepared a booklet that includes instructions on how to deal with passenger complaints at airports, and circulated it to airport operators, where it defines controls and service level agreements that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries.



This is in addition to training employees of national airlines and ground service companies. Employees who have a direct relationship with the travelers are taught to abide by the executive regulations to protect the rights of customers, through workshops held for them from time to time. — SG