RIYADH — The Jurisdictional Conflict Committee at the Supreme Judicial Council ruled that the judicial body, which has the jurisdiction to examine and issue verdicts over the petitions of expatriates to cancel runaway (huroob) and abstain from work complaints of employers, is the Board of Grievances and not the labor courts.



The committee issued the ruling after examining a lawsuit filed by an Arab expatriate against the establishment where he was working.



Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, the judicial sources said that the Arab national approached the committee asking it to cancel the runaway (huroob) complaint filed by the employer.



The lawsuit was filed after issuance of two judgments in his case — one by the labor court in Madinah and the other by the Board of Grievances. In each cases, the judges ruled that they have no jurisdiction to issue a verdict in this respect.



The committee comprises three members, representing the Supreme Judicial Council, the Supreme Court and the Board of Grievances.



The committee has jurisdiction to solve jurisdictional conflicts, and conflicts arising out of two final judgments entered by the judiciary courts and the Board of Grievances courts.