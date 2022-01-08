RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority reported that it seized more than 37,000 kilograms of illegal drugs in 2021, in addition to 190 million pieces of the highly addictive Captagon pills.

It came as part of authority's mission to protect society, support the national economy and improve international trade.

The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society, and poses a major threat to the growth of the economy, the authority said.

Hashish, heroin, cocaine and khat are among the most common illegal substances smuggled into the Kingdom.

The authority, working with other bodies including the Directorate General of Narcotics Control and General Directorate of Border Guards, also seized more than 234,000 liquor bottles and 4,155 liters of illegal alcohol last year.

It confiscated more than 3.9 million counterfeit products as part of its efforts to eliminate commercial fraud.

The authority operates in 41 customs ports around the Kingdom, using modern security techniques, sniffer dogs and other methods to seize contraband.

The authority’s record in 2021 demonstrates its success in tightening customs control over imports and exports, as well as combating smuggling in all its forms.

The authority called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by using the designated phone number for security reports (1910), the international number (00966114208417) or by email (1910@zatca.gov.sa).

Whistleblowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidence, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.