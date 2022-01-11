RIYADH - The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has clarified that the penalty for a violation of reusing single-use shaving tools exposes the facility owner to a fine of SR2000.



The ministry said that the implementation of the decision will start on Saturday, Jan 15, 2022, as it will include men, children’s barbershops.



Additionally, the ministry confirmed that the fine will be doubled in the event of repeat violation, in addition to closing the shop for a week.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing previously clarified the municipal requirements of business activities in men's barbershops, which were: the importance of obtaining a health certificate for workers to prove their safety from infectious diseases, as well as the use of disposable shaving tools made of stainless materials in accordance with the approved standard specifications, in addition to use a high-quality paper towels instead of cloth towels and using of medical swab for disinfection.



The ministry’s decision came as it aims to preserve the beneficiaries health and to prevent the transmission of infection, as well as raise the level of service quality