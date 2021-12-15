RIYADH - The Public Prosecution has warned that hefty fines will be slapped on those who failed to disclose details of their visit to COVID-19 hit countries. Fines amounting to SR500,000 will be imposed on the violators, it said in a press statement.



The Public Prosecution stressed that travelers coming to Saudi Arabia on board international flights from these countries as well as those responsible for their transportation and operators of flights must disclose details of their visits to any of the countries affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 or its mutated variants, including Omicron.



Those who fail to submit the disclosure will face severe punitive measures, the Public Prosecution said while quoting the regulations based on articles 21, 25 and 26 of the Health Monitoring Law.



According to article 21, all travelers coming to the Kingdom on board international flights, and those responsible for offering them various means of transport and their operators at the entry ports, must adhere to international and local health instructions and requirements to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases that have a severe impact on public health.



Article 25 of the law stipulates that anyone who violates the regulation shall be punished with a fine of up to SR500,000 and the violator, the operator or the owner of the means of transportation, shall bear any damage resulting from the violation.



Article 26 states that if the violation is accompanied by the commission of a criminal act, the case against the violator will be referred to the Public Prosecution office in preparation for filing the case at the competent court.