RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has launched a new electronic service for requesting interpreters from the unified translating center through the Najiz platform.

This step comes to facilitate the procedure for non-Arabic-speaking beneficiaries to receive judicial guarantees.

The ministry stated that the electronic service enables the beneficiaries to request an interpreter in their mother tongue to assist them in pleading and communicating with the judicial department and the parties to the case during trial.

Those who wish to benefit from the service must log in to the Najiz portal (Najiz.sa), choose the lawsuit document, and fill out the form, select the language, and then complete the required data. The last step is to submit the request.

The ministry added that the unified translating center provides its services by employing technology through electronic litigation.

The center provides Remote Simultaneous Interpreting (RSI) services with audio and video during trials, which greatly contributes to saving time and effort and expediting judicial procedures.

The ministry noted that the center also enables non-Arabic speakers to follow up on their cases through interpreters who speak more than 20 languages.

