DAMMAM: The Saudi justice minister on Wednesday inspected a personal status court in Dammam that will operate with an all-female staff.

The visit to the Eastern Province court by Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, who is also president of the Supreme Judicial Council, was linked to efforts to give women more power within judicial chambers and related sectors.

His trip also marked the beginning of the implementation of a unified model standard for the Kingdom’s courts — the first two aspects covering appeals and personal status — that will later be rolled out to all judicial sectors.

The project aims to improve the working environment within courts and implement modern operational methods to reflect the continuous development of the justice sector, accelerate the judicial process and provide a better service to the public. It is in line with the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

The women who will run the Dammam court were given specialist training in all aspects of managing judicial and administrative departments.