RIYADH — Citing evidence, Deputy Minister of Health for Preventive Health Dr. Abdullah Asiri refuted rumors and false claims by those who are carrying out a misinformation campaign against the Covid-19 vaccines.



He said the rumor that the vaccine was aimed at extermination of the human race was found baseless and on the contrary, the vaccine has proved that it can save lives of millions of people.



Referring to the claims that coronavirus vaccines would cause sterility and impair fertility, he said that dozens of studies showed that the reality is to the contrary.



Regarding the claim that the authorities had not given emergency approval for coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Asiri referred to the Kingdom’s approval of the vaccine and the national vaccination drive that was launched alongside the global campaign in its early stage. He said the Kingdom accorded approval for more vaccines by August 2021.



Dr. Asiri also noted that the claim that vaccines could cause genetic mutation was baseless as no evidence was found to substantiate it two years after the outbreak of the pandemic. “No zombie virus has been detected anywhere in the world,” he said while rebuffing the claims in this regard.



Dr. Asiri said the claim of vaccine killing athletes and adolescents with myocarditis has also proven false. “No single death due to myocarditis has been proven following the administering of the coronavirus vaccine,” he said.