RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has issued preliminary draft rules on new regulations for real estate refinancing companies.
The rules aim to contribute to the development of the finance sector promoting growth and stability in the secondary market for real estate finance.
The bank said these would provide better ways for real estate financiers to finance the beneficiaries ownership of housing.
It also enables mediation between the real estate finance sector and other funding sources.
The bank stated that all opinions and observations regarding the draft rules will be under study for the purpose of adopting the final version of these rules.
