The authority said that one smuggling attempt was discovered at the Jeddah Islamic Port’s customs department, where a consignment of plastic gloves was received.

During the inspection process, 2,060,000 Captagon pills were found hidden inside the glove boxes.

The authority said that the second smuggling attempt was foiled at the customs desk of Dhiba Port, where a consignment of oranges was received.

Upon inspection, more than 423,920 Captagon pills were found hidden in the spare tire of the truck carrying the consignment.

The authority said that coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control resulted in the arrest of three persons involved in these crimes.

This follows three major swoops in the last quarter of last year, part of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority’s continuing attempts to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, working to combat all forms of smuggling to contribute to the security and protection of the society.

Authorities have urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential security reports line on 1910, email [email protected], or phone the international number 00966114208417. Financial rewards are given for accurate tip-offs.